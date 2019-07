SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) —A couple of porch pirates were caught on camera in Spring Hill Thursday.

The Spring Hill Police Department reported two men are wanted for questioning in connection with several thefts of packages from porches.

The thefts occurred in the Looper’s Landing and Pickett’s Ridge subdivisions.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the department’s website.

