Sheriff’s office warns of thieves ‘garage hopping’ in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies are warning homeowners about a rash of thieves breaking into garages in Wilson County.

Detectives are currently investigating several reports of thieves driving down roads and through subdivisions looking for open garages and side entry doors. They’re then stealing things like power tools, leaf blowers and chainsaws.

Homeowners to be extra vigilant in securing their garages when they’re not home.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call the sheriff’s office and ask to speak with a dispatcher at 615-444-1412, extension 0.