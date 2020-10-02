Sheriff: Suspect snorted heroin during police pursuit in Wilson County

Marquelius Cason Wilson County pursuit

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested following a police pursuit in Wilson County Thursday night.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported Marquelius Cason is now facing multiple charges, including assault, drug possession, and driving on a suspended license.

The pursuit began when a deputy says he saw Cason speed through a stop sign on Bluebird Road.

Deputies pursued him onto Interstate 40 where Mt. Juliet police used spike strips to try and get him to stop.

Marquelius Cason Wilson County pursuit
(Photo: WKRN)

Cason then hit three different patrol vehicles, causing minor damage, according to the sheriff’s office. He was then taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cason told deputies he had been snorting heroin during the pursuit and had used some before he began to drive.

Cason was charged with aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

Marquelius Cason
Marquelius Cason (Courtesy: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

