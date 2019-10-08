Sheriff: Mother, friend charged after barely-clothed child found in Henry County ditch

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two adults are charged after a five-year-boy was found nearly naked in a ditch over the weekend in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 3 a.m. Sunday to report a child walking in a ditch along Highway 69 South wearing only underwear. The child was able to show the person where he lived, which was about half a mile away, investigators said.

Deputies arrived at the child’s home and said the front door was wide open and a two-year-old boy was sleeping inside. The five-year-old reportedly told investigators he woke up and could not find anyone in the house, so he decided to walk around town to find his mother, Brandi Mayo.

While a deputy was at the home, he said Mayo and Tramaine Tidwell returned. The deputy said Mayo explained Tidwell was watching the children while she went to the store.

Tidwell claimed he asked Mayo’s aunt to watch the children, and when a car pulled up, he assumed it was her and left, investigators said. The aunt told deputies she had been sleeping and was never contacted by Tidwell.

It appeared Mayo and Tidwell had actually been drinking, deputies revealed. They were both arrested and jailed in Henry County on charges of child abuse and neglect.

The Department of Children’s Services is investigating the incident.