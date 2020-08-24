Sheriff: Man sought on child rape charge in Hickman County could be in Nashville

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child rape suspect wanted in Hickman County could be hiding in Nashville, according to investigators.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to the public Monday morning and said warrants had been issued over the weekend for Travis Jarvis on child rape charges.

Before deputies could arrest Jarvis, they said he fled to Nashville. His last known location was in the area of Bridgecrest Drive in Antioch, investigators revealed.

Jarvis is five foot seven and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office at 931-729-6143.