Sheriff: Man sought in Sumner County found living in Jackson County woods

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on active warrants in Sumner County was found living in a camper in the woods of Jackson County, along with drugs and weapons, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Monday to a complaint of “suspicious activity” in the Brooks Bend area.

When the deputies arrived on Turkey Scratch Road, they said they found four people living in a camper in the woods. Upon further investigation, detectives identified one of the people as Jeffery Whited, a man wanted on undisclosed warrants out of Sumner County.

The camper was searched and deputies said they located and seized meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and weapons.

Whited was transported to the Jackson County jail. He will eventually be transported to Sumner County and jailed on his active warrants, deputies explained.

The sheriff’s office has not said if the other three people in the camper were charged.

