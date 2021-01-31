Sheriff: Man reportedly held girlfriend & children hostage, arrested after pursuit

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested after a pursuit on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County, all while reportedly holding his girlfriend and three children hostage.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol advised Cumberland County deputies to be on the lookout for a red 2013 Ford Mustang. The mustang was reportedly driven by 33-year-old David Vann Edwards, Jr. of North Carolina. The car was possibly in the area of mile marker 362 westbound on I-40.

Deputies say Edwards was allegedly holding his girlfriend and three children hostage.

THP found the Mustang and began a pursuit just east of Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies helped THP troopers by deploying spike strips in eastern Cumberland County, investigators say.

The pursuit continued west on I-40 where Cumberland County deputies again deployed spike strips, this time along with the help of police officers from the Crossville Police Department.

The car pulled over around mile marker 318 on I-40 and the suspect was taken into custody. The girlfriend and children were not injured.

No other information was released.