Sheriff: Man confesses to hiding camera in bathroom of Smith County cheerleading facility

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has confessed to putting a hidden camera inside a bathroom at a cheerleading facility in Smith County, according to investigators.

According to an arrest affidavit, Andrew Wayne Halford called the owners of Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Athletics on January 14 and confessed to them that he had been putting a black backpack, equipped with a GoPro camera, on a shelf inside the bathroom for the purpose of sexual gratification. Investigators say the camera was taking videos of girls changing clothes.

According to the affidavits, a 12-year-old girl was videoed on October 30 and again on December 2, while a 9-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were also videoed on October 30.

Halford has since been charged with one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of unlawful photographing of a minor. He is currently being held in the Smith County Jail.

The arrest affidavit goes on to say Halford then took the camera back to his home after the December 2 incident, and then took it to Premier Athletics in Franklin where a similar investigation is taking place.

On January 19, Franklin police found a GoPro camera hidden inside a changing room/restroom at Premier Athletics. The camera had footage that revealed 60 women, most of them minors, were recorded on the camera. Two of the 60 women appear to have been partially undressed in the footage.

Detectives have since identified 47 of the 60 victims and are notifying their parents; they are also working to identify the remaining 13 victims.

Currently, there is no evidence to suggest other restrooms or private areas in the facility were compromised.

No suspect has been named in this case as police continue to investigate. Police did say multiple charges are expected to be filed.

The police department issued the following statement on their investigation.

“The placement of a camera in such a private place is a violation of trust in its most extreme form. This is terribly upsetting to parents and their children, and it is just as troubling to us. The Department is working diligently to safeguard sensitive images, to help victims and their families cope, and to prepare a solid criminal case for the courtroom.“