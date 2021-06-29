Sheriff: Man beat with hammer, family held hostage for hours in Giles County home

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man faces multiple charges after investigators said he broke into a Giles County home, assaulted someone inside with a hammer, then held a family hostage.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office said David Scott made his way into the residence on Tight Bark Hollow Sunday morning, where he used a hammer to attack a man.

As the residents were held against their will for hours, deputies said a woman inside was able to wrestle a phone away from her captor and call 911.

Deputies said they were able to talk Scott into coming out of the home, where tasers were deployed and he was taken into custody.

Scott was armed with both a hammer and a baseball bat, according to investigators.

He was booked into the Giles County jail on charges of aggravated assault, domestic assault, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping and resisting arrest.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he received treatment for “severe lacerations” to his head.