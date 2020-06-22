Shelbyville murder suspect arrested after manhunt

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The manhunt is over for a man wanted in Shelbyville on a charge of first-degree murder.

Over the weekend, the department issued an alert for Steven Andrew Lokey, calling him “armed and dangerous.” Residents were urged to be on the lookout for him, but to avoid contact.

Shelbyville police said Monday morning that Lokey was in custody. No additional information was immediately released about his capture.

While officers said Lokey faced a charge of first-degree murder, they did not release any details about the crime.

Lokey was also accused in a weekend carjacking in Decherd.

