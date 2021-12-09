ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 59-year-old convicted sex offender was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with multiple offenses, including attempted rape.

According to an arrest warrant, Earl Selby took a 17-year-old girl to a home he was remodeling in Antioch, located on Country Way Road. Police said he then locked her inside and attempted to rape the teen victim, but officers said she was able to get away.

Earl Selby (Courtesy: Tennessee Sex Offender Registry)

The Tennessee Sex Offender Registry states that Selby’s primary address is in Las Vegas, but he has a secondary address listed in Nashville. In 2008, he was convicted of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 16 in the state of Nevada.

Selby was charged with aggravated kidnapping, attempted rape, and other charges. He is being held at the Davidson County Jail on an $81, 0000 bond.