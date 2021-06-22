Sex offender accused of allowing juveniles to live with him in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four juveniles were found living with a registered sex offender at his North Nashville home during a search of the residence earlier this week, according to investigators.

Metro police said they responded Monday night to assist the Tennessee Department of Correction with a search of a home on 24th Avenue North belonging to Darryl Watts, a sex offender previously convicted of a sex crime against a minor.

Darryl Watts (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers arrived, a warrant states they discovered the four juveniles had been living with the 55-year-old since June 19.

Court documents did not reveal any additional details about the juveniles or why they were staying with Watts.

Watts was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday night on a violation of the sex offender registry.

He was released on a $7,500 bond.