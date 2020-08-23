Several incidents that shut down I-24 East involved injured officer, 2 DUI arrests and a vehicle fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash overnight on Interstate 24 eastbound between Harding Place and Haywood Lane led to a chain reaction of incidents that shut down the interstate for several hours early Sunday morning.

According to Metro Police, officers responded just after midnight for a crash involving three vehicles. One of the people involved in the crash had minor injuries.

While blocking a lane of traffic, an officer’s vehicle was rear-ended which caused the officer to receive minor injuries and be transported to the hospital for treatment. The suspect who rear-ended the vehicle was arrested for DUI and led to the interstate being closed.

After approximately 45 minutes, Metro Police had attempted to reopen the interstate but someone had passed out in their vehicle due to the wait and the interstate had to be shut down yet again. The driver of that vehicle was also arrested for DUI.

During the arrest of the second suspect, a vehicle waiting in traffic caught fire and had to be extinguished by Nashville Fire Department, nobody was seriously injured in that incident.

The interstate was reopened after a couple of hours and the traffic slowly started flowing again. The incidents were finally cleared shortly before 3 a.m.