Serial shoplifters arrested in Hendersonville after caught in the act

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Hendersonville arrested two suspects who were accused of several shoplifting incidents.

Police arrested William Brown Jr., 49, and Joseph Charette, 55, who are both from Nashville.

Joseph Charette and William Brown Jr.

Investigators learned a total of eight incidents were committed by the same suspects at the Hendersonville Home Depot between April 30 and June 3, 2021.

Officers arrested Brown and Charette Thursday while they were in the process of stealing from the store again.

Hendersonville police said they’re anticipating more charges from similar incidents in other jurisdictions. Both suspects are in jail in Sumner County and will see a judge in July.