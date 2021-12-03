Serial shoplifter arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police took one man into custody on Wednesday after they said he stole from a Davidson County Lowes store multiple times.

On Nov. 16 and Nov. 20, 2021, Metro police said convicted felon Terrance Moore, 33, walked into the same Lowes home improvement store located on Dickerson Pike, around the same time.

An affidavit stated during both incidents, Moore took a Honda inverter, put it in a cart, then walked past registers without paying. Officers said one inverter cost $1,200, the other was valued at $2,349.

Authorities said surveillance video and still shots from the incidents helped identify Moore as the suspect.

Moore was indicted on felony theft charges in 2010.