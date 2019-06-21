Serial burglary suspect wanted for stealing from Nashville businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to identify a serial burglary suspect who has broken into at least six businesses in Nashville this month.

The same suspect is wanted in the burglaries of:

Pub Nashville on 11th Avenue South, on June 16.

Doc Holliday’s Saloon on 112 2 nd Avenue North on June 14.

Avenue North on June 14. 417 Union restaurant on Union on June 13.

The Stillery on Second Avenue North on June 11.

Music City Chicken on Second Avenue North on June 11.

Mockingbird on 12th Avenue North, on June 9.

In each burglary, the suspect entered the businesses and took cash from the registers.

He appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a beard and mustache and wore ripped blue jeans with possible patches and a stocking cap or green plaid cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

