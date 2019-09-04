Serial burglary suspect arrested in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A serial burglary suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot chase in Antioch early Wednesday morning.

The investigation began after Metro police received a burglary call to a barber shop on Linbar Drive just before 4 a.m.

Officers swarmed the area and tracked the suspect down to near the intersection of Richards Road and Antioch Pike.

Metro police told News 2 an officer spotted a man matching the suspect’s description riding a bike down the road.

The suspect reportedly jumped off the bike and led officers on a brief foot chase before he was taken into custody.

He is believed to be a suspect in multiple burglaries of businesses in the area.

No additional information was immediately released.

