Sentencing delayed for teen charged in death of Metro Officer John Anderson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A judge has delayed the sentencing of Jayona Brown, the teenager charged in the July 2019 death of Metro Police Officer John Anderson.

Last month, 18-year-old Brown pleaded guilty to all four charges including vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

Officer Anderson was responding to a call around 3 a.m. on July 4, 2019, when police said Jayona Brown ran a red light and slammed her vehicle into his patrol car. Anderson’s vehicle caught fire and the officer was killed. Brown was 17 at the time of the crash. Juvenile court had transferred the charges to adult court.