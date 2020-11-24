Senior good samaritan carjacked, belongings stolen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 71-year-old woman who offered to give a woman a ride became a victim when the woman threatened to kill her and carjacked her vehicle Monday on Central Valley Road.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was not injured but flagged down another driver who contacted the Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shopping at the Dollar General in Leanna when the suspect asked for a ride.

When the victim pulled into a driveway, the woman threatened her and stole her 2007 black Toyota Yaris with Tennessee license plate number 3G4-8V2. The victim’s purse, cell phone, and cash were also stolen.

When the victim notified her bank to freeze her account, she learned her credit card had already been used at several stores in Nashville.

People who locate the car are asked to contact Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (615) 898-7770. If anyone knows who the suspect is, contact Detective Brian Gonazales at (615) 904-3040 or Detective Stephen Lewis at (615) 904-3055.