Semi driver accused of threatening to blow up Nashville gas station, references bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 52-year-old semi driver told Nashville dispatchers and Metro officers he planned to blow up a gas station on Brick Church Pike late Tuesday night after they “took forever” to respond to a call, “just like they took forever” to get the scene of the downtown bombing Christmas morning, according to an arrest warrant.

The Nashville Fire Department requested assistance from Metro police around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tiger Mart on Brick Church Pike at West Trinity Lane in reference to an “unruly” man.

While officers were on their way to the gas station, a warrant alleges James Williams, 52, called Nashville dispatchers and stated he was going to “blow the place up.”

Metro officers arrived at the scene and they said Williams repeatedly told them he would “blow the place up,” adding “you guys took forever to get here, just like they took forever to get downtown so I’m going to blow this place up.”

When questioned, police said Williams explained he was driving a semi tractor trailer that was parked on Hampton Street near the gas station. The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Hazardous Device Unit was notified and a K-9 responded to check the vehicle for explosives, but found none.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of felony false reporting. His bond was set at $75,000.

No booking photo for Williams was immediately released by Metro police.