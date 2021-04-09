Self-defense claim under investigation regarding deadly shooting in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a self-defense claim regarding a deadly shooting Thursday night in the parking lot of Creekwood Apartments on Highway 70 South in Bellevue.

Police say they believe 16-year-old Juan Marchman, who was visiting from Blythville, Arkansas, had come to the parking lot with others in a black Dodge Charger to allegedly buy marijuana.

A 21-year-old, who admitted to being the marijuana seller, arrived in the parking lot at 11:30 p.m. in a white Mustang. The seller claims Marchman then approached him, put a pistol to his shoulder and tried to carjack him.

The seller told police Marchman then shot him in the shoulder as he tried to retrieve his own gun. As Marchman ran away, the 21-year-old said he heard more shots being fired and thought Marchman was shooting at him, prompting him to return fire, killing Marchman.

The 21-year-old is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.