Security officer at Broadway honky tonk assaulted by ‘intoxicated’ customer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 50-year-old man was arrested after police said he assaulted a security officer who escorted him out of a Broadway bar early Friday morning.

Metro police responded to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk on Broadway, where they were informed a customer had refused to leave the bar following an altercation inside.

Employees told officers the bar-goer was escorted out of the honky tonk by security and grabbed one of them by the collar of the shirt, then shoved him.

He then began punching and kicking the door of the business, according to a police report.

Officers said the man “showed several signs of intoxication” and started hitting the cage inside the police vehicle, as they attempted to write him a citation.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal trespassing and public intoxication. He was released on a $700 bond.