Security officer ‘accidentally’ hit with bat while detaining theft suspect in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A security officer was accidentally hit with a bat at a West Nashville Walmart, allowing a theft suspect to escape her grasp and run into the woods, according to police.

An arrest warrant states the security officer at a strip mall on Charlotte Pike near River Road informed an employee of the Wingstop that a man was walking around her vehicle late Thursday night.

When the employee went to check on her car, she learned her purse and her other belongings had been taken.

The employee’s credit card was used at a barbecue restaurant and a gas station, but was declined at a nearby Walmart, according to the police report.

A warrant states the security officer went over to the Walmart and located the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Dillon Krantz.

She detained him using handcuffs, but police said the Wingstop employee also arrived at the Walmart and “accidentally” hit the security officer with a bat, causing her to lose hold of Krantz.

Krantz ran into a wooded area at the greenway, where he was located by the victim and the security officer, according to the warrant.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested and transported to the Metro jail, where he was booked early Friday morning on multiple charges, including felony vehicle burglary and credit card theft. His bond was set at $5,000.

A booking photo for Krantz was not immediately released by law enforcement.