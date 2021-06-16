Security guard wounded after shootout in Antioch Kroger parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a gunman after a security guard was shot with a flare gun while chasing a shoplifter at an Antioch Kroger late Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a shooting at the store on Mt. View Road off Bell Road near Interstate 24.

(Photo: WKRN)

Police said the driver of a tan Ford Explorer picked up the shoplifter and fired a flare gun at the security guard, who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The security guard fired at the shooter approximately eight times, striking a passenger of the Explorer in the back, according to investigators.

The Explorer, which had Marshall County tags, was located around 11:15 p.m. on Brewer Drive near Tusculum Road, where police said they located the passenger who was shot.

(Photo: WKRN)

The passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, but that person’s condition was not immediately known.

The driver of the Explorer had not been located, as of Wednesday morning.

The security guard suffered a shoulder injury and was also taken to a hospital, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.