Security guard punched, cut with knife at East Nashville truck stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting a security guard at the Love’s Truck Stop in East Nashville Sunday night.

Officers responded to the truck stop on West Trinity Lane near Interstate 24 for a reported shoplifter. When they arrived, they said they located Troy Murphy, 52, and a security guard “fighting” on the ground in the parking lot.

An arrest warrant states the guard was watching Murphy on security cameras and witnessed him take an antenna off the shelf and carry it around. He said he then saw Murphy grab a wallet from the shelf, stick it in his pocket and walk out the back door without paying.

The security guard said he followed Murphy in an attempt to take him into custody. Once confronted, Murphy dropped the stolen merchandise and punched the guard in the face, according to police.

As the guard attempted to take Murphy into custody, police said the suspected shoplifted pulled out a knife and cut the guard on the arm. Officers said the guard was able to wrestle the knife away from Murphy, who was arrested.

Murphy was booked into the Metro jail early Monday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of merchandise. His bond was set at $76,000.

A booking photo for Murphy was not immediately released by law enforcement.