Security guard arrested after co-worker shot near railroad tracks in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 65-year-old security guard at a business in The Nations has been arrested after police said he shot a co-worker near some railroad tracks following an argument late Thursday night.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a person shot outside of an undisclosed business on Centennial Boulevard near 61st Avenue North.

An arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Gary Ellis, states the victim, another security guard at the business, had gotten into an argument with Ellis and an on-call employee after becoming stuck with his vehicle inside a locked gate.

The victim was ordered to leave and drove off, according to the police report. The on-call employee told detectives Ellis stated to him if the victim returned, he would shoot him.

When the victim came back and drove up to the gate, the warrant alleges Ellis shot him. The on-call employee stated he called police and rendered aid to the victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The warrant states Ellis was questioned and claimed he was attempting to shoot out the tires of the victim’s vehicle because he was worried the victim would turn around and hit him; however, the on-call employee explained the two were never in danger of being struck.

Ellis was booked into the Metro jail early Friday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

A booking photo for Ellis was not immediately released by law enforcement.