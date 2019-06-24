Second suspect captured in Hendersonville Waffle House shooting

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have arrested the second suspect wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting earlier this year at a Waffle House in Hendersonville.

Police said Jermonteze Harrison, 24, was taken into custody at an undisclosed location in Nashville.

No further details have been released about his arrest.

Hendersonville police responded around 9 p.m. on April 27 to the Waffle House on West Main Street where a person had been shot during an apparent robbery in the parking lot.

The victim did survive, officers said.

Jevon Wilson, 19, was arrested in early May and charged with especially aggravated robbery.

Harrison will face the same charge.