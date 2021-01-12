Second suspect arrested in Caitlyn Kaufman murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a second person in connection to the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, who was shot on her way into work on December 3.
Metro police arrested 28-year-old James Cowan as he arrived at the Hickory Hollow Apartment complex Tuesday night.
MNPD undercover detectives, TBI, and ATF agents surveilled Cowan as he traveled there from a motel on Sidco Drive.
Kaufman was murdered on December 3, 2020, while she was driving to work the overnight shift at Saint Thomas West Hospital. She was shot and killed on Interstate 440 and was just 26-years-old.
On January 6, Metro police issued a search warrant for Cowan charging him with criminal homicide.