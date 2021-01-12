Second suspect arrested in Caitlyn Kaufman murder case

Metro police have arrested James Cowan in connection to the murder of a Nashville nurse.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a second person in connection to the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, who was shot on her way into work on December 3.

Metro police arrested 28-year-old James Cowan as he arrived at the Hickory Hollow Apartment complex Tuesday night.

MNPD undercover detectives, TBI, and ATF agents surveilled Cowan as he traveled there from a motel on Sidco Drive.

BREAKING: James Cowan, 28, the 2nd suspect in the 12/3 murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, was just apprehended as he arrived at a Hickory Hollow Place apt complex. MNPD undercover detectives, TBI & ATF agents surveilled Cowan as he traveled there from a Sidco Dr motel. pic.twitter.com/HDggVYJYp7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2021

Kaufman was murdered on December 3, 2020, while she was driving to work the overnight shift at Saint Thomas West Hospital. She was shot and killed on Interstate 440 and was just 26-years-old.

On January 6, Metro police issued a search warrant for Cowan charging him with criminal homicide.