Second suspect arrested after teen killed in 2017 drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second person has been arrested and charged for killing a 15-year-old boy near the J.C Napier Homes in 2017.

Freddie Calbert, 19, is charged with criminal homicide in Juvenile Court for the death of Jaezione Woods.

This charge comes as Calbert is already in federal custody on gun and drug charges.

Metro police arrested Calbert in February after officers say he was found in a stolen car with a loaded gun, one pound of marijuana, three grams of cocaine and more than $2,000 in cash.

He will remain in federal custody for the time being, according to Metro police. A hearing to move the murder case from Juvenile to Criminal Court is expected later this year.

Tevin Griffin, 22, was arrested in June and charged with first-degree murder in this case.

Griffin was out on bond for another first-degree murder charge when he was arrested. Griffin is accused of killing David White in February 2017. The year before, he was convicted of shooting a man.

Officers believe Griffin and Calbert shot at Woods from a car in July 2017.

Woods, who officers say was not the intended target, was walking to the store to get something for his grandmother when the shooting happened.

Witnesses told officers they heard dozens of shots that night, and officers reported the two suspects shot at Woods, then got into a car, cut off the boy as he tried to run away, and shot him again.

A person standing on their porch at the housing complex was also hit by a richocting bullet.

Woods was a rising sophomore at McGavock High School and his family says, “a good child.”

After Griffin was arrested, Woods’ mother told News 2, “Finally here, my baby, he got his wings.”

“He can finally get some peace.”

