Second person possibly involved in Wilson County murder-for-hire plot, police investigating

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County woman has been arrested after police say she hired someone to kill one of her family members.

News 2 spoke with investigators who believe she may have hired more than one person.

“Our investigators were told about a situation where there may have been a hire-for-murder plot here within our city,” said Sgt. PJ Hardy.

According to Lebanon police, when investigators talked to the potential female victim, she told them 29-year-old Jaynie Smithson had plotted to have her killed. When questioned, Smithson admitted to orchestrating the plot.

“She had heard through other people, possibly other family members that this may be going on. Whether there was a dispute or some type of friction between the two of them,” Sgt Hardy said.

According to police, Smithson had paid at least one man to commit the murder that targeted one of her own family members.

News 2 asked police if another hitman was hired; Sgt. Hardy told us, “there is a possibility of another person that she may or may not have reached out to, but again that’s still part of the investigation,” Sgt. Hardy said.

Police have not revealed a motive.

Smithson is being charged with solicitation of first-degree murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond.