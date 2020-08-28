Second man charged following Rutherford County murder

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office detectives have booked Christopher White into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center following the murder of Erick Bixler.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn, (WKRN) — A second man accused of killing a Rutherford County man was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center Thursday.

Thirty-year-old Christopher White from Hopkinsville, Ky. was charged with first-degree murder of 45-year-old Erick Bixler. Bixler’s body was discovered at his home on July 26.

White was arrested Aug. 18 in Kentucky and held until he waived extradition. He was transported to Rutherford County Thursday.

In addition, 37-year-old Christopher Robinson was previously arrested in connection with the case. Both men face multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, murder in the perpetration of a crime, and possession of a firearm.

White is being held on $750,000 bond. Robinson was released this week on $750,000 bond.

Hearings for both Robinson and White are set Oct. 29 in General Sessions Court.