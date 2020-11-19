2 in custody, 1 sought in Mt. Juliet after suspects fled from stolen vehicle

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken into custody and another is still on the run in Mt. Juliet after three suspects fled from a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.

Mt. Juliet police issued an alert for residents in the area near Pleasant Grove Road around 3:45 a.m.

The department reported the suspects ran from the stolen vehicle toward the Glass Creek Apartments. Two of the suspects were taken into custody near the apartment complex.

The remaining suspect was described by Mt. Juliet police as a black man wearing jeans and a fur coat.

Mt. Juliet police warned the suspect could be armed as a handgun was found and could be seeking an alternate mode of transport.