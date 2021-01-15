Search underway for man who fired at Metro officer outside Midtown business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the man who fired multiple gunshots at an officer outside of a Midtown gas station early Friday morning.

Police said an officer was on patrol in the area of Charlotte Avenue near 22nd Avenue North just after midnight. When the officer pulled into the parking lot of the Twice Daily, detectives said a man in the doorway of the business pulled out a gun and fired in the direction of the police cruiser.

Approximately four to six gunshots were fired in the officer’s direction before the gunman ran off, according to police. The cruiser was not hit, but a nearby vehicle was struck.

No injuries were reported, investigators said.

A police K-9 searched the area of the shooting scene, but was unable to locate the gunman, according to detectives.

Metro police provided a vague description of the shooter — a Black male standing about five-feet six-inches tall, wearing blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.