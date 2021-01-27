Search underway for man accused of firing gunshots at girlfriend in Rutherford County

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of firing gunshots at his girlfriend during an argument in Rutherford County Tuesday.

Smyrna police said Lamont Thompson and his girlfriend were involved in an argument. At one point, officers said Thompson fired a gun at the woman.

The argument continued at Thompson’s home on Castile Drive in Smyrna, where investigators said he fired additional gunshots at his girlfriend, then left the residence.

Thompson has not been located. He is wanted on charges of aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony and evidence tampering.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5434.