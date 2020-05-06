Search underway after man stole puppy from Nashville front yard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s hard to believe that during a pandemic and a world of quarantines and shutdowns, someone would have the audacity to steal a family pet. But that’s exactly what happened in Nashville, right out of a family’s front yard, and it was all caught on camera.

A doorbell camera showed the crime that happened Monday evening around 5:15 p.m. A white car, described as a Mercedes, pulled into a driveway on Anderson Road in Antioch. A man jumped out of the car, snuck up to the female pitbull puppy named Skye, and removed her from the tether. The thief carried Skye to the car and drove away.

Lauren Bluestone, director of Metro Animal Care and Control, calls the act devastating.

“An animal in the front yard with nobody around, someone took that opportunity to take that dog. I think emotionally it is devastating and the more unknown about the situation regarding the location of the dog and safety of the dog, it is absolutely devastating,” said Bluestone.

The motive for the crime is unknown. Bluestone won’t speculate, but a Google Search of why pit bulls are stolen indicates that the animals are either stolen to be resold or sometimes they are stolen to be used in the dogfighting trade.

“When you tether your dog outside, just know that there aren’t always great people out there and just keep an eye on them to minimize the opportunity of who wants to take advantage of people,” said Bluestone.

The owner tells News 2 that the puppy did not have a microchip, so getting Skye back may come down to a citizen recognizing the man or the car and calling the police.

“You can only sympathize what these individuals are going through and our heart goes out to them,” said Bluestone.

The owner indicates she is offering a reward for the safe return of the puppy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





