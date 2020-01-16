Live Now
Search of Watertown home leads to seizure of drugs, guns

Dustin Coe Lane Cummings (Photo: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Watertown man was arrested after a search warrant was served at his home.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were serving an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Dustin Coe Lane Cummings when they found a stolen gun and drug paraphernalia.

Officials said six other people were in the home at the time. They executed a search warrant and recovered three ounces of meth, two ounces of heroin, one pound of marijuana, buprenorphine, digital scales, meth pipes, five additional firearms and over $3,000 cash.

Cummings will be facing numerous drug and weapons charges pending a Grand Jury investigation.

