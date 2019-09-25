Search for suspects accused of stealing woman’s purse, car at Dollar General

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are asking the public’s help identifying two suspect caught on surveillance camera.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says two men robbed a woman at Dollar General near Christiana.

According to officials, the suspects were waiting outside for her and demanding her keys. When she refused, one of the suspects showed a gun and fired a shot into the air, officials said.

She then handed over an her keys which were attached to her purse.

The suspects drove toward Murfreesboro in the SUV with a Tennessee license plate number of 5N92D9.

If anyone sees the suspects or the car, call sheriff’s office immediately at 615-898-7770.