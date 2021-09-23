Search for missing kids in Hendersonville ends with pot bust

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police have arrested two men in connection to a marijuana grow operation.

Police made the discovery while looking for two missing juveniles last night.

According to investigators they were sent to 300 Cherokee Drive to look for the kids when officers smelled marijuana coming from the residence.

After getting a search warrant, officer discovered nine marijuana plants, cash, guns and other drug paraphernalia. They did not find the missing juveniles.

Mark Hoover, 48, and James Flores, 50, now face a number of drug charges.

James Flores (L) Mark Hoover (R) Source: Hendersonville Police Department

Police ask if you have any more information about the incident to contact Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 595-4113.

News 2 has asked investigators for more information about the missing juveniles. We’ll update you with any new information as it comes into WKRN.com.