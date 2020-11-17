Search for Maury County suspect leads to mysterious find

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — While searching for a domestic violence suspect, Maury County deputies found what multiple sources have described as human remains.

It all began Monday morning in the Knob Creek Community of Santa Fe in Maury County. That’s where multiple sources say sheriff’s deputies were searching for 48-year-old Charles Turner, who was ultimately arrested on charges of aggravated assault, violation of bond, and aggravated domestic assault.

While looking for Turner on a hill beyond the residence, sources say deputies found human remains. The type of remains, how long they have been there, or how they got there are not presently known.

When News 2 contacted Sheriff Bucky Rowland, the sheriff would only confirm the investigation is active and it is too early to disclose any more information.

The reported crime scene is in a remote stretch of Santa Fe, off Hood Road. Access to the crime scene was blocked by deputies, allowing only authorized vehicles through a locked gate.

From a nearby hill, News 2 was able to see the command post where multiple sheriff’s vehicles were positioned. What the investigators were doing is also not yet known at this time.

Dana Walters lives close to the crime scene. The mother of two said her normally quiet neighborhood has been anything but for the last two days.

“I knew something bad was going on,” said Walters, “I rode by over there. I kept seeing all these first responders. I met about 8-10 deputy cars.”

Walters said a friend who lives close to the property where the police activity is concentrated texted her and told her that remains had been found on the property.

How the friend acquired this information is not yet known, but Walters said she believes it to be credible information.

“We were very disturbed here. I am a widowed lady and my two boys live here. And we were just disturbed. When I got the word they found a body, I was like, oh my goodness. That cannot be happening here.”

Charles Turner’s booking information indicates the 48-year-old was arrested Monday for aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault.