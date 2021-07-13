Search for ‘heavily tattooed’ man accused in Nashville robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police have released surveillance photos of a man they say robbed another in an East Nashville Kroger parking lot.

Investigators are hoping the public can help them identify a “heavily tattooed gunman.” The incident happened Friday, July 9, at the Kroger parking lot at 3410 Gallatin Pike.

Metro police release surveillance images of robbery suspect

According to police, the man approached a victim who was loading his groceries onto his motorcycle. The suspect allegedly lifted his shirt revealing a gun and then demanded keys. As the suspect attempted to getaway on the stolen bike, he was confronted by a security guard. The suspect crashed and ran on foot.

Police said a short time later the same suspect allegedly stole a blue 2006 Ford pickup truck from nearby.

Stolen blue 2006 Ford pickup truck

The suspect has sleeve tattoos on both arms. On his left bicep he has a Juggalo (Insane Clown Posse), and he has a tattoo under his left eye.

If you recognize the suspect you’re urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME or (615) 742-7463.