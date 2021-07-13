Search for ‘heavily tattooed’ man accused in Nashville robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police have released surveillance photos of a man they say robbed another in an East Nashville Kroger parking lot.
Investigators are hoping the public can help them identify a “heavily tattooed gunman.” The incident happened Friday, July 9, at the Kroger parking lot at 3410 Gallatin Pike.
According to police, the man approached a victim who was loading his groceries onto his motorcycle. The suspect allegedly lifted his shirt revealing a gun and then demanded keys. As the suspect attempted to getaway on the stolen bike, he was confronted by a security guard. The suspect crashed and ran on foot.
Police said a short time later the same suspect allegedly stole a blue 2006 Ford pickup truck from nearby.
The suspect has sleeve tattoos on both arms. On his left bicep he has a Juggalo (Insane Clown Posse), and he has a tattoo under his left eye.
If you recognize the suspect you’re urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME or (615) 742-7463.