COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An early morning jog turned into a long road to recovery for an individual who was hit by a car on Valentine’s Day.

Cookeville Police are asking for help in identifying the driver involved in the incident. Police released a surveillance photo of a white sedan they said left the scene.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 14th on Brown Avenue in Cookeville.

Police said the car was traveling southbound before the incident, but it was last seen traveling east on East 10th Street.

(Courtesy of Cookeville Police Department)

Police urge anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or may have home surveillance video to give them a call at the Traffic Enforcement Division of the Cookeville Police Department at (931) 520-5352 or the main police station at (931) 526-2125.

News 2 reached out to the police department for more information about the jogger, but we have not heard back.