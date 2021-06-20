Police arrest man accused of kidnapping Cookeville Sam’s Club employees at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say 29-year-old Tyler Justin Hall is in custody after he brandished a gun to force two Cookeville Sam’s Club employees to get in a female employee’s car to drive away.

The news of the kidnapping came as a shock to Cookeville native Byron Edwards who says armed kidnappers isn’t news he usually hears.

“As a rule you could about go anywhere, you could about trust anybody that you see,” Edwards said.

Police say the incident began around midnight Saturday. The two Sam’s Club employees were standing in the parking lot when they were approached Hall approached them with a gun and ordered the employees into the female victim’s car.

The male employee was able to wrestle away the gun from Hall near Walmart in White County.

“I’ve been down here 48 years and this is the first I’ve heard of this; it’s a nice, quiet place. Nobody bothers you; it’s a rare thing, it really is,” Edwards said.

Hall then ran from the scene. Officers with the Smithville Police Department later found Hall at the Smithville Dollar General at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday and took him into custody. He was taken to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

Hall is charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.