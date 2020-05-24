Search at property of missing Baby Joe paused due to rain

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Saturday marks the third day of a search on the property of 5-year-old Baby Joe Clyde Daniels, who went missing two years ago.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents have spent two days cutting down trees and digging through the dirt behind the house where Baby Joe lived, his grandparents and aunt still live there.

Saturday, the search was paused in order to let the dirt dry after a heavy rain, according to the Dickson County sheriff.

News 2 spoke with Baby Joe’s grandfather, Joe Daniels, on the phone.

Daniels is out on the road driving trucks for work. He said he can’t come home because the TBI says he won’t be able to leave the house if he does.

His wife, Bell Daniels is currently in the house with their daughter.

Daniels adds that he is fine with the TBI on his property, adding he understands they need to do their job.

Daniels and his wife were out on the road for work the day Baby Joe disappeared and are not suspects.

Baby Joe’s father, Joseph Daniels is charged with homicide and the mother Krystal with aggravated child neglect.

Click here for complete coverage of Joe Clyde Daniels.