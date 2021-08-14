Scottsville teacher charged with harassment after inappropriately touching student

SCOTTSVILLE, KY. (WKRN) – A Scottsville, Kentucky teacher has been charged with harassment after he allegedly touched a student in an inappropriate manner.

Police say officers were informed on Thursday that a sixth grade teacher at the Allen County Intermediate Center had unwantedly touched a student in a way that was believed to be inappropriate.

After the investigation, charges were filed against 26-year-old Joshua Blankenship. He was officially charged with harassment after appearing before a judge.

Blankenship was served with a criminal summons and was given a later court date.

No other information was released.

