School resource officers find gun in student’s backpack at Clarksville middle school

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — School resource officers recovered a gun from a student’s backpack at New Providence Middle School in Clarksville Thursday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old student was carrying a .9mm semiautomatic pistol with seven rounds of ammunition loaded in the magazine and one in the chamber.

The gun was discovered after a teacher received a tip that the student might have been in possession of marijuana. When the student’s backpack was searched the gun was found. A school resource officer immediately took possession of the gun.

“This highlights how important it is to say something if you see something,” Sheriff John Fuson said. “The information you share can prevent a tragedy from occurring. I am very thankful the School Administrator and our SRO acted quickly.”

The sheriff’s office said the student will be charged with having a weapon on school grounds.