Sam’s Club employee assaulted; thief gets away with more than $4K in computers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of computers from Sam’s Club and also assaulted an employee.

Police say the man stole from the business twice this month, with the first happening on Sept. 16. That day, the man stole six computers valued at $4,614.

On Sept. 24, the man returned to the same Sam’s Club, located on John R. Rice Boulevard, and once again, loaded a shopping cart with computers.

As he attempted to leave without paying, the man was confronted by store employees. The suspect rammed a shopping cart into a 61-year-old employee, pushing her to the floor.

Other employees were able to recover the computers, but the man got away.

Both times, police say the man left in a dark-colored Acura SUV with a temporary license plate.

Detectives also believe this man could be responsible for other thefts at Sam’s Clubs in Antioch and Clarksville.

If you have any information about this suspect, you’re asked to reach out to Detective Ed Gorham at (629) 201-5507.