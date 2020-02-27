Rutherford County woman charged with shooting disabled mother

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County caregiver reportedly shot her disabled mother in the face with a pellet gun because she refused to go to sleep.

Lisa Deaton, 46, was arrested on multiple charges including willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult and tampering or fabricating evidence.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Deaton’s 77-year-old mother has dementia and is confined to her bed after suffering a stroke that left her paralyzed in the lower part of her body.

Deaton, who is her mother’s caregiver, shot the disabled woman Tuesday at their residence on Royal Garden Drive, because she would not go to sleep, deputies said.

The victim was transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment. She was later admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Deaton called 911 to report the shooting, investigators revealed. Detectives said she initially denied shooting her mother, then claimed it was an accident.

After the shooting, Deaton reportedly threw the rifle over the fence into her neighbor’s yard.

Deaton was held in the Rutherford County jail on a $50,000 bond. She was expected to appear in court on March 24.