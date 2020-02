MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Siegel schools in Rutherford County are on precautionary lockdown while police investigate a reported bank robbery in the area.

Police say the First National Bank on Memorial Boulevard was robbed around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Schools in the area with after school activities are on precautionary lockdown. Additionally, traffic in that area is reportedly backed up significantly.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.