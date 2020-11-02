Rutherford County officials looking for suspects in vehicle arson case

Fire officials are asking for the public’s help after they found a 1990 Lincoln Town Car set on fire Sunday night.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Fire Rescue is asking for the public’s help after they say a car was intentionally set on fire Sunday evening.

According to fire crews, a maroon 1990 Lincoln Town Car was stolen from the Kensington subdivision Saturday night. Crews found the car set on fire in the 1500 block of Mount Herman Road around 6:30 Sunday night. Officials believe the fire was set on purpose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Assistant Fire Marshal Josh Sanders at 615-907-3600 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available to anyone providing information leading to arrest and conviction. Callers can remain anonymous.

