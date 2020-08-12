Rutherford County murder suspect added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Rutherford County murder suspect to the agency’s list of most wanted fugitives.

The TBI said Wednesday morning that Christopher Robinson, 37, was wanted out of Rutherford County on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The agency did not release additional details about the murder, but News 2 reached out to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

The Hopkinsville Police Department issued an alert to residents earlier in the morning and said Robinson frequents the Hopkinsville area and may live in Christian County, Kentucky.

Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous, investigators said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.

